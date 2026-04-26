Everpure, Inc. $P Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,197 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Everpure worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Everpure by 69.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,751,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,798,000 after buying an additional 717,834 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Everpure by 96.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everpure during the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Everpure by 145.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everpure by 12.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 347,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everpure news, insider John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $5,799,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,718,353.50. The trade was a 55.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 171,065 shares of company stock worth $12,021,011 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everpure Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE P opened at $71.42 on Friday. Everpure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Everpure's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

P has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Everpure in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Everpure from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

Trending Headlines about Everpure

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong top-line growth: Everpure reported an EPS and revenue beat in late February with ~20% y/y revenue growth, which supports near-term growth expectations. Read More.

Quarterly beat and strong top-line growth: Everpure reported an EPS and revenue beat in late February with ~20% y/y revenue growth, which supports near-term growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lift: IBD upgraded Everpure’s technical/price‑strength metrics, and several sell‑side firms have maintained or raised ratings/targets in recent weeks — this can attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Read More.

Momentum/ratings lift: IBD upgraded Everpure’s technical/price‑strength metrics, and several sell‑side firms have maintained or raised ratings/targets in recent weeks — this can attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction in strategic markets: Customers such as BlackBox Hosting are publicly citing bets on Everpure tied to UK sovereign cloud demand, signaling tangible enterprise adoption. Read More.

Commercial traction in strategic markets: Customers such as BlackBox Hosting are publicly citing bets on Everpure tied to UK sovereign cloud demand, signaling tangible enterprise adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media/bullish write-ups: Several bullish summaries and idea pieces (Yahoo Finance / InsiderMonkey) are raising retail and institutional attention but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Read More.

Increased media/bullish write-ups: Several bullish summaries and idea pieces (Yahoo Finance / InsiderMonkey) are raising retail and institutional attention but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Featured on thematic lists: Everpure appears in high‑growth and cash‑heavy stock roundups, which can broaden buyer interest but may also highlight valuation risk. Read More.

Featured on thematic lists: Everpure appears in high‑growth and cash‑heavy stock roundups, which can broaden buyer interest but may also highlight valuation risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director/officer John Colgrove sold substantial blocks across April 21–23 (multiple Form 4 filings) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — the scale of the sales increases share supply and can pressure near‑term sentiment despite the plan. Read More.

Large insider selling: Director/officer John Colgrove sold substantial blocks across April 21–23 (multiple Form 4 filings) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — the scale of the sales increases share supply and can pressure near‑term sentiment despite the plan. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI-driven memory/RAM supply squeeze raising input costs: Coverage cites a sharp, AI‑fueled memory price spike (reports up to ~70%), and Everpure’s CEO has warned of sustained “RAMageddon” pricing — a material margin risk if the company can’t pass costs to customers. Read More. Read More.

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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