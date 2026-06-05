Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 231,339 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.46% of Everpure worth $101,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Everpure by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Everpure by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Everpure Stock Performance

P stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Everpure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Everpure's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everpure

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares of Everpure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $877,089.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,614,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,386,766.12. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,198,324. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on P. Citigroup cut Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Everpure from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Everpure from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everpure from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everpure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everpure

Key Everpure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Everpure’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 results showed strong underlying momentum, with revenue up about 35% year over year and a return to profitability, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Everpure’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 results showed strong underlying momentum, with revenue up about 35% year over year and a return to profitability, which supports the bull case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Everpure as a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing expectations that the company’s long-term growth profile remains attractive. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Everpure as a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing expectations that the company’s long-term growth profile remains attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Management is leaning into transparency with customers as AI-driven supply shortages and cost pressure persist; that approach could help retention, but it also highlights ongoing operational headwinds. Article Title

Management is leaning into transparency with customers as AI-driven supply shortages and cost pressure persist; that approach could help retention, but it also highlights ongoing operational headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s presentation at several major technology and growth conferences kept Everpure in the spotlight, but these events did not include a major new catalyst. Article Title

The company’s presentation at several major technology and growth conferences kept Everpure in the spotlight, but these events did not include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may add to investor caution even though the sale was routine and small relative to his holdings. Article Title

Insider John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may add to investor caution even though the sale was routine and small relative to his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary noted that the stock has already had a strong run and has pulled back recently, suggesting some investors are reassessing whether valuation has become stretched. Article Title

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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