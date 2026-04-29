Eversource Energy $ES Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 697,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.66% of Eversource Energy worth $3,198,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $526,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $419,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $181,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,321,637 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $168,783,000 after acquiring an additional 434,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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