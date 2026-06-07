Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451,841 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 289,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Eversource Energy worth $232,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,932 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $70.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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