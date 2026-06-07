Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,480 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 68,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $54,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $313,067,000 after buying an additional 4,630,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 412.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 1,449,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after buying an additional 1,161,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ES opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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