Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 151,060 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,708 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 783,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $93,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2%

ES stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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