State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,700,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of Everus Construction Group worth $198,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company's stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $16,370,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $152.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $171.58.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is a U.S. construction services company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. It became an independent, publicly traded company in 2024 after being spun off from MDU Resources Group. Through its operating companies, Everus provides electrical and mechanical construction, transmission and distribution services, and underground utility work. Its projects serve utility, commercial, industrial, institutional and other customers. The company operates across multiple U.S. markets, delivering construction and infrastructure services through local operating businesses.

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