Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.24% of Everus Construction Group worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.60.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Down 0.1%

ECG opened at $136.23 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.88.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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