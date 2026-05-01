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EVI Industries, Inc. $EVI Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
EVI Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Conestoga Capital Advisors increased its EVI stake by 8.2% in Q4 and now owns 872,555 shares, about 6.06% of the company valued at roughly $21.5 million.
  • Analyst view: DA Davidson reissued a "Buy" and set a $35 target, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy with an average target of $35.
  • Stock & results: EVI opened at $18.57 with a market cap of $238.8M and a P/E of 39.5; it reported $0.15 EPS (missed by $0.01) and revenue of $115.29M (beat estimates), trading in a 52-week range of $14.99–$34.82.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.06% of EVI Industries worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EVI Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVI Industries

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVI opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.72%.

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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