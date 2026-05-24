Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 346.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,820,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey acquired 14,862 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,618.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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