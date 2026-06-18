Evolve Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,530 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 312.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon unveiled simpler wireless plans, eliminated activation and upgrade fees, and launched a new loyalty program that could improve customer retention and reduce churn. Reuters article on Verizon simpler plans and fees

Verizon unveiled simpler wireless plans, eliminated activation and upgrade fees, and launched a new loyalty program that could improve customer retention and reduce churn. Positive Sentiment: Verizon completed the expiration and final results process for its note exchange and tender offers, a debt-management step that may be viewed as supportive of balance-sheet flexibility. Verizon private exchange offers result article

Verizon completed the expiration and final results process for its note exchange and tender offers, a debt-management step that may be viewed as supportive of balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary said Verizon may be undervalued based on its share price versus earnings and cash-generating telecom operations, but this was more valuation commentary than a fresh catalyst. Yahoo Finance undervalued article

Analysts and market commentary said Verizon may be undervalued based on its share price versus earnings and cash-generating telecom operations, but this was more valuation commentary than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the new customer initiatives, Verizon’s stock has lagged the broader market in recent trading, with investors possibly worried that heavier competition and fee cuts could pressure profitability. Yahoo Finance falls more steeply article

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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