Ewa LLC Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ewa LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.90 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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