Exane Asset Management Purchases Shares of 21,769 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,769 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Exane Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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