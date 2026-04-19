Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,715 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Exelixis worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 1,380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,951,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 381,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,620,636.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,132,351.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 616,106 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,717. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 362,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,917,463 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Exelixis from a "market outperform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelixis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 33.73%.Exelixis's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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