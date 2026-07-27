Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,490,251 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 2.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Exelon worth $1,206,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Exelon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its Buy rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Exelon (EXC) Time Of Day Pricing Launch Puts Valuation Back In Focus

Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an Underweight rating with a $41 price target and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside.

KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an rating with a and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment.

Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Exelon’s upcoming earnings report may not be set up for a likely beat, keeping investors focused on execution risks ahead of the release. Exelon (EXC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here