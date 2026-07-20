Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 655.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,383 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,864 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Exelon were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $738,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $617,974,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,100,575 shares of the company's stock worth $440,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Exelon by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,612,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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