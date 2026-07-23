Exelon Corporation $EXC Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here