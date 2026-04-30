Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 358.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchyra Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. J. Team Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Team Financial Inc. now owns 551 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $603.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PWR opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $575.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.17 and a 12 month high of $640.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.47%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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