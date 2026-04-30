Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,994 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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