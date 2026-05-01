Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 140,392 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. This trade represents a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,747,975.32. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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