ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,698 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 246,690 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.60% of ExlService worth $28,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ExlService by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,274 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 0.1%

ExlService stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here