ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 83,301 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ExlService were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ExlService by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,274 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Up 1.0%

ExlService stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here