Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 560,083 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 11,553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 85.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,833 shares of the company's stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 531.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 246.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 116,034 shares of the company's stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Stock Up 1.6%

EXE stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.5750 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Expand Energy's payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Expand Energy from a "buy" rating to an "accumulate" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXE

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on developing U.S. shale resources. Its activities include acquiring, exploring and operating oil and natural gas properties, with natural gas as its primary product. The company's operations are concentrated in the Haynesville region of Louisiana and the Appalachia region, which includes the Marcellus and Utica formations. Its production supports the domestic natural gas market and related energy infrastructure.

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