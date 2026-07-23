Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,632 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,053 shares during the period. Expand Energy accounts for 6.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Expand Energy worth $89,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 379.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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