Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Holdings Lessened by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,853 shares during the period. Expand Energy comprises about 2.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.62% of Expand Energy worth $162,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 379.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition offers growth and integration benefits. EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Neutral Sentiment: The deal shifts EXE toward an integrated natural-gas model. Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 Billion Deal

Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $2.96 billion, below analysts’ $3.05 billion estimate. The revenue shortfall may be overshadowing the EPS beat, particularly as pre-earnings coverage cited downward estimate revisions. Expand Energy Earnings Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report).

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