Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,307 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 110,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $50,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $282.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.2%

Expedia Group stock opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.69 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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