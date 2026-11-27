Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,300 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $44,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,548 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $634,052,000 after acquiring an additional 578,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,227,156 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $323,174,000 after purchasing an additional 127,996 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,524 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 780,140 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $199,622,000 after purchasing an additional 314,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,203,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Expedia Group Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about EXPE:

Positive Sentiment: The acquisition is intended to broaden Expedia’s flight-booking capabilities and support its European business. That could give EXPE additional tools to compete in air travel and diversify its growth opportunities. Expedia Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Kiwi.com to Augment Flights Capabilities

The acquisition is intended to broaden Expedia’s flight-booking capabilities and support its European business. That could give EXPE additional tools to compete in air travel and diversify its growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Expedia has not disclosed the purchase price, and the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Investors will need more detail to assess the deal’s cost and potential contribution. Expedia Bets On Kiwi.com to Revive Slowing Flight Booking Business

Expedia has not disclosed the purchase price, and the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Investors will need more detail to assess the deal’s cost and potential contribution. Negative Sentiment: The deal is framed as a response to slowing flight bookings, while the undisclosed terms and integration work leave uncertainty around whether the acquisition will generate attractive returns. Expedia to Buy Kiwi.com, Extending Its Acquisition Spree Into Flights

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $241.27 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $269.70 and its 200 day moving average is $258.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 91.03% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 11.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Expedia Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $351.00 to $328.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $316.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company that connects travelers with lodging, air travel, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and activities. Its consumer-facing brands include Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, which focuses on vacation rentals. The company also provides travel booking technology and services to businesses through its B2B operations. Expedia began as an online travel service launched by Microsoft in 1996. Today, Expedia Group serves travelers and partners in markets around the world through its websites, mobile apps and business-to-business platforms.

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