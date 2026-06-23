Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,805 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $57,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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