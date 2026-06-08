Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,037 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 90,966 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 6.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Expedia Group worth $452,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $228.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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