Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Stock Holdings Reduced by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,159 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $259.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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