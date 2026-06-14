Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,909 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 151,578 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.66% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $130,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,004,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $238,161,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1%

EXPD opened at $166.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

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