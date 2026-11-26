Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 1,821.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,113 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,936 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,241 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,195,498,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 97.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 658.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $102,595,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3%

EXPD stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.95. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $207.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 79.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark Emmert sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $480,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,013,293.62. The trade was a 32.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global, non-asset-based logistics company that helps businesses move goods and manage supply chains. Founded in Seattle in 1979, the company arranges transportation and related services through its worldwide network. Its services include air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance, warehousing and distribution, and order and supply chain management. Expeditors coordinates shipments with carriers and other service providers rather than operating as a traditional transportation company.

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