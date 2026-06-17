Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,480 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 9.7% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $58,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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