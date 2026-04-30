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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Expeditors International of Washington logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group trimmed its stake in Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in Q4, selling 120,303 shares and leaving it with 16,593,554 shares (about 12.38%) worth roughly $2.47 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-negative: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a $134.30 price target, while individual firms have recently cut price targets and given a range of Buy/Hold/Sell ratings.
  • Expeditors beat Q4 EPS estimates at $1.49 versus $1.46 but saw revenue decline 3.3% year-over-year; the company has a market cap of about $19.8 billion and a P/E of 26.02.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Expeditors International of Washington.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,593,554 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 120,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.38% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $2,472,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 63.6% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 360 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $148.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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