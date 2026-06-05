Explore Capital Management LLC Sells 10,930 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Explore Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 5.4% of Explore Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Explore Capital Management LLC's holdings in Equifax were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Equifax by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 408 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $171.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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