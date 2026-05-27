Expressive Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,323 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Expressive Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,323 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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