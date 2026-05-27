Expressive Wealth LLC Invests $357,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Expressive Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $506.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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