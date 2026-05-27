Expressive Wealth LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Expressive Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Expressive Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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