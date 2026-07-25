Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's 7th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234,900 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 262,400 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 3.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.00% of Extreme Networks worth $78,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,971,718 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,373 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $17,361,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,886 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 629,486 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $2,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,359,538.40. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 35,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 151,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,603,937.28. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 592,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,423,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.83.

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Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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