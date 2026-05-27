ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $200,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after buying an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.67.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.90.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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