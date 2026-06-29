ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 161.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $136.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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