ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,928 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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