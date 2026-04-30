ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,184 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $34,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. MarketBeat: ExxonMobil

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Exxon and Chevron Stock Jump

Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. How Exxon and Other Oil Giants Are Coping

Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. Neutral Sentiment: Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Oil Steadies as US Weighs Iran Proposal

Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. The Crude Reality: Pullback Creates Opportunity

Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: commentary asking whether it's "too late" after a ~41% one‑year rally highlights investor worry that much upside may be priced in, and the stock's recent 30‑day pullback signals increased short‑term volatility. Is It Too Late To Consider Exxon Mobil?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $154.66 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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