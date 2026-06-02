ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,881 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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