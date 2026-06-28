ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 27,348 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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