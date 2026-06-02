ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,748 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $616.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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