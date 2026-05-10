F m Investments LLC Buys 19,226 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Axcelis Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Axcelis Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Axcelis posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.72, just ahead of estimates, and revenue of $199.0 million, also above expectations. Margins remained healthy, which supports the view that the business is still profitable even with modest sales growth. Axcelis Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

Axcelis posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.72, just ahead of estimates, and revenue of $199.0 million, also above expectations. Margins remained healthy, which supports the view that the business is still profitable even with modest sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 2026 EPS guidance to about $0.90, above the Street’s roughly $0.78 estimate. That stronger outlook is likely the main catalyst supporting the stock today. Axcelis Q1 slide deck / press release

Management raised Q2 2026 EPS guidance to about $0.90, above the Street’s roughly $0.78 estimate. That stronger outlook is likely the main catalyst supporting the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and presentation are drawing attention as investors look for more detail on demand trends, mix, and margin drivers. So far, these materials appear to confirm the upbeat guidance rather than add a major new surprise. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and presentation are drawing attention as investors look for more detail on demand trends, mix, and margin drivers. So far, these materials appear to confirm the upbeat guidance rather than add a major new surprise. Negative Sentiment: CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. The sale was planned, but insider selling can still slightly dampen sentiment. SEC Form 4 - Russell Low sale

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,170,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,570 shares in the company, valued at $19,369,597.50. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $518,160. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,361. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report).

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