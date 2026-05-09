F m Investments LLC Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,857 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

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