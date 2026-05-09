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F m Investments LLC Has $17.61 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, ending with 22,813 shares worth about $17.61 million. The stock now makes up 0.7% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 27th-largest holding.
  • Regeneron reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $9.47 beating estimates and revenue of $3.61 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 19% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 36.85.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable June 4, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $826.59. Insider selling was notable, with recent sales by an SVP and a director.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of F m Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $714.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $752.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $3,013,262. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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