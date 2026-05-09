F m Investments LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

F m Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $695.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $744.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $591.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

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